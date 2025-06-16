Seattle Mariners Option Right-Handed Reliever to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will welcome back the ace of its starting rotation for a series-opener against the Boston Red Sox, while a right-handed reliever will be heading back to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
The Mariners activated Logan Gilbert off the 15-day injured list and optioned Jackson Kowar to Tacoma in a corresponding move Monday.
Gilbert will be making his first start since April 25 due to a right flexor strain. Kowar will head back to the minors after his first major league stint in over a year.
Kowar, who Seattle acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, missed all of 2024 due to recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made his debut for the Mariners on May 28 this year. He posted a 2.08 ERA with with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched across seven appearances. He was 1-0 with a hold.
Kowar was credited for the win after Seattle's walk-off victory against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. It was his first win since Sept. 18, 2023, which was also against Cleveland. Kowar was pitching for the Kansas City Royals at the time.
"As we've talked about before, coming back from something like that is difficult," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Monday. "And he's done that and I think he's proved to us and to himself that he's healthy and back again. Threw the ball well. He will continue to find his consistency when he goes down (to Tacoma) and he will make the most of his opportunity, I know. He will be ready to go when and if that time comes again."
Kowar has a 1.80 ERA in six outings with the Rainiers this year. He fanned three batters in five innings.
