Who is Pitching For Seattle Mariners in Series vs. Boston Red Sox?
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners earned a crucial series sweep against the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend.
The Mariners will look toward the second leg of the six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox. Seattle will get a big boost to the team whereas Boston will be at a significant disadvantage.
Seattle ace Logan Gilbert will be activated off the injured list and start to begin the series Monday, and Boston will be without franchise superstar Rafael Devers, who the club traded to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
The Mariners have series wins against the Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Guardians this year, who are all in the Wild Card race. And another series win against the Red Sox, who are also in the thick of the playoff hunt and coming off a sweep of their own against the New York Yankees, can help give the M's a better foothold in the Wild Card.
Here are the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Boston:
Monday, June 16 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Lucas Giolito (Boston)
Gilbert's last start was against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He was pulled after the third inning of that outing and placed on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain. Before he landed on the shelf, he was among the major league leaders in strikeouts. He has a 2.37 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts.
Giolito had a solid outing his last time out, which followed up a poor outing. He pitched 1.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on June 4 and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits (one home run). He bounced back and fanned four, walked three and allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 10.
Tuesday, June 17 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Walker Buehler (Boston)
Woo is still yet to pitch less than six innings in any of his starts this season, but opposing teams have scored against him in his most recent starts. He struck out three, walked one and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 11. Woo's allowed 12 earned runs on 17 hits (six home runs) in his last three starts. He's allowed two home runs apiece in each of his last three starts.
Buehler, like Giolito, followed up one of his worst starts of the season with one of his best. He fanned seven, walked one, hit another and allowed three earned runs on six hits (one home run) in seven innings against the Rays on June 11. He pitched just two innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) his start before against the Yankees on June 6.
Wednesday, June 18 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Garrett Crochet (Boston)
Castillo kick-started the Mariners' series sweep against Cleveland on June 13. He punched out seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs on three hits (two homers). It was the three-time All-Star's fifth quality start out of his last six outings.
Crochet nearly put together a complete game his last start against New York on June 13. He struck out seven batters in 8.1 innings, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run). The Cy Young candidate pitched five innings against Seattle on April 24 and fanned nine. He walked five batters and allowed four earned runs on five hits against the Mariners.
