Randy Arozarena Becomes First Player in 25 Years of History to Accomplish Incredible Feat

Randy Arozarena because just the 7th player in @MLB history with 2+ runs, 2+ stolen bases & 0 official at-bats (3 BB, 1 HBP) in a game. The crazy part? The last player to do it was ALSO a @Mariners left fielder … Rickey Henderson on July 30, 2000! 😱 #TheMayerGWS