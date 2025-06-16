Randy Arozarena Becomes First Player in 25 Years of History to Accomplish Incredible Feat
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners earned a critical series sweep with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
J.P. Crawford's grand slam and Emerson Hancock's seven-inning quality start were the biggest contributors to the Mariners' victory, but Randy Arozarena was also all over the box score in a unique way.
Arozarena failed to register a base hit Sunday, but he still managed to reach base safely several times, doing something not seen in the last 25 years.
Arozarena went 0-for-0 but reached base safely four times. He was walked three times and was hit by a pitch. He stole two bases and scored twice. He was brought home on an RBI single from Miles Mastrobuoni in the bottom of the second and scored via a Mitch Garver single in the fifth.
According to a tweet shared by Alex Mayer of the Seattle communications department, Arozarena is just the seventh player in MLB history, and the first since July 30, 2000, to score two runs, steal two bases and have zero official at-bats in the game. The last player to accomplish that feat was late National Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was playing with the Mariners at the time, also in Arozarena's usual spot in left in field.
Arozarena has scored 29 runs in 68 games this season and has hit 14 doubles, a triple and eight home runs with 28 RBIs. He has a slash line of .231/.357/.393 with a .750 OPS as of Monday.
