Mariners Outfield Goes Viral For Funny Moment with Randy Arozarena
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. After a dreadful homestand, the Mariners have now won two consecutive games to move to 55-51 on the year.
They are four games over .500 and 1.0 game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The M's are seeking their first American League West title since 2001.
Saturday's game was fun for a few different reasons, namely because it was the first game with the Mariners for trade deadline acquisition Randy Arozarena, who was brought in on Thursday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
And Arozarena's presence also provided for a viral and cool moment after the game as M's outfielder Victor Robles took the lead in showing him in how to do the team's victory celebration in the outfield. You can view it below.
Robles was playing center field because of the injury to Julio Rodriguez, who is out with a high ankle sprain. Ordinarily it would have been Rodriguez playing the part of leader out there but it was nice to see Robles assuming the role on his behalf.
In addition to the celebration, both players also contributed to the win on the field. Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk. He also scored a run. Robles went 3-for-6 with an RBI as well and continues to make an impact since getting more regular playing time.
The Mariners and White Sox will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.
