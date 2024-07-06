Seattle Mariners Outfield Prospect Continues Strong Season at Triple-A on Friday
Well-regarded Seattle Mariners top prospect Jonatan Clase continued his strong run of play at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night, blasting his 10th home run of the season.
The video comes from @MiLBMariners on social media:
Clase is the No. 10 prospect in the organization right now, per MLB.com. He has had two separate cameos with the Mariners this season but .278 through 57 games with Tacoma. Getting regular playing time with the Rainiers, he also has a .381 on-base percentage, the 10 homers and 24 stolen bases.
One of the most electric athletes in the system, he stole 79 bases a year ago and represented the Mariners in the Futures Game at the All-Star Game. With Seattle, hit .176 in limited action.
While the Mariners would undoubtedly like to hold onto him, Clase could be the type of prospect that teams are interested in acquiring at the looming trade deadline. He's fast, is a switch-hitter and has enough pop to help lengthen a lineup. As the Mariners look to upgrade their roster for a playoff run, they'll have to think about that.
The following comes for a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
And his ceiling would be an everyday player who might give up a little in the batting average department but makes up for it by drawing walks and running into some power while playing good defense.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
- LAST CHANCE FOR POLANO? Jorge Polanco didn't start again on Friday night for the Mariners. Could this mini break be the last lever for Scott Servais to pull? CLICK HERE:
- HANCOCK ON THE HILL: As the Mariners fill for Bryan Woo in the starting rotation, they've turned to Emerson Hancock for Saturday's start against the Blue Jays. CLICK HERE:
- WINKER STEALS THE SHOW: Former Mariners OF Jesse Winker hit a game-wining home run on Thursday for the Nationals and then stole the show with his fashion sense. CLICK HERE: