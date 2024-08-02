Seattle Mariners Outfielder Began Rehab Assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone took a big step in his rehab on Thursday night, taking the field for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto made the general public aware that Canzone was on the mend in his quest to return to the M's at the big league level.
Dominic Canzone is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment for Tacoma tonight. He's hitting second and playing left field, will only be out there for the first few innings.
Canzone has been out since early July with an adductor issue. There's no word yet on how many rehab games he will need and it's also not entirely known how he'll be used when he's healthy enough to return. The Mariners currently have Victor Robles, Mitch Haniger, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Cade Marlowe as outfielders.
A Canzone for Marlowe swap makes sense but if Julio Rodriguez is ready to come back soon, perhaps there's a chance that Canzone could stay in Triple-A and continue to get valuable reps and at-bats. However, there's also the chance that he could replace Jason Vosler, who is still on the roster.
Though he's got excellent power in his game, Canzone has struggled to make consistent contact this year and has struggled with plate discipline. The 26-year-old is hitting .211 with seven homers. He's struck out 44 times in 142 official at-bats. He has just 16 walks.
He went 1-for-3 on Thursday and was replaced by Rhylan Thomas in the lineup. Thomas was just acquired from the New York Mets in the trade that sent Ryne Stanek to New York.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
