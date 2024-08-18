Seattle Mariners OF Out of Lineup Sunday as He Battles New Injury
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is out of the lineup on Sunday as he battles a quad injury suffered on Saturday.
The following comes from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
- Haniger left the game with a quad injury in the fifth inning, replaced in right field by Raley. Haniger, who had two singles off Falter in his first two at-bats, said he hopes to be back in the lineup in the next few days.
Dominic Canzone is playing for Haniger in right field while Luke Raley is in left field and Julio Rodriguez is at the designated hitter spot.
While Haniger isn't having a great season, hitting just .211, he is on a nice stretch at the plate. He's hitting .261 over his last seven games and .255 over his last 15. He has 11 home runs and 43 RBI for the year.
The 33-year-old Haniger came back to the Mariners this past offseason in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. Seattle shipped out former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to San Francisco in that deal.
Now an eight-year veteran, Haniger made his major league debut in 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He starred for Seattle from 2017-2022 before leaving for the Giants in 2023. He made one All-Star Game in his previous Seattle tenure and also hit a career-high 39 homers for the M's back in 2021.
The Mariners will take on the Pirates on Sunday morning at 10:35 a.m. PT. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
RANDY MAKES NEGATIVE HISTORY: Randy Arozarena struck out FIVE times on Saturday afternoon, becoming the latest Mariner to accomplish that dubious feat. CLICK HERE:
CAL IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE: The Players Weekend bat for Cal Raleigh is awesome, and he shows that he just gets us. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: