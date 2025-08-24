Seattle Mariners Outfielder Sets Impressive Career-High in Tough Loss
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners didn't have the result they wanted in a 2-1 loss against the Athletics on Saturday, but it was a significant game for several key players.
Mariners right fielder Victor Robles played his first major league game in over four months Saturday as he came back from a shoulder injury suffered in early April.
It was also a big day for Robles' teammate and fellow outfielder, Randy Arozarena.
Arozarena accounted for Seattle's only run, hitting a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth.
Arozarena's sixth-inning blast was his 24th homer of the season, which set a new single-season career high. Arozarena hit 23 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.
Arozarena has worn several hats in his first full season with the Mariners. In addition to being the club's starting left fielder, he was the cleanup hitter for the vast majority of the season. After the July 31 trade deadline, trade acquisitions Josh Naylor (first base) and Eugenio Suarez (third base) took over cleanup duties while Arozarena was moved up to the lead-off spot.
Since taking over as the team's lead-off hitter, Arozarena has scored 14 runs in 21 games and has hit two doubles and three home runs with seven RBIs. He's slashed .186/.271/.314 with a .585 OPS and has stolen four bases in five attempts.
Arozarena has scored 75 runs in 128 games this season and has hit 25 doubles and a triple to go with his 24 homers and 60 RBIs. He's slashed .238/.338/.443 with a .781 OPS. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career this season.
The Mariners will enter Sunday at 69-61 and in possession of the third wild card spot in the American League. They'll play the A's at 1:10 p.m. PT.
