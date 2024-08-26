Seattle Mariners Outfielder Reaches Major Career Milestone
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners earned their first series win of the Dan Wilson era on Sunday with a 4-3 win against the San Francisco Giants.
It was an important and much-needed bounce back series for the Mariners after a two-week period in which the team lost eight-of-nine road games and nine-year manager Scott Servais was dismissed.
But the wins didn't come easy.
All three games of the series were decided by one run. Seattle had to attempt comebacks in all three games and were successful twice after strong early starts by San Francisco.
The Mariners had to make some of their own magic on Sunday. They stole five bases — David Moore snagged three, Josh Rojas stole one and Randy Arozarena grabbed another.
All five steaks were important in their own way but Arozarena's bag set an important career milestone for the sixth-year player.
It was Arozarena's 20th stolen base of the season (his fourth with Seattle) and the 100th steal of Arozarena's career.
The 2023 All-Star has stolen at least 20 stolen bases in four straight years. He set a career high with 32 in 2022 and is two away from matching his 2023 total of 22.
When Arozarena wasn't creating his own opportunities on the base paths — he was filling in at center field. Julio Rodriguez got the day off on defense and was the designated hitter. Luke Raley, who was originally going to play center field, was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms.
Arozarena has made the playoffs every single year he's been in the majors dating back to his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.
With the way the Mariners and Arozarena played on Sunday — there's a chance that streak can continue.
