Seattle Mariners Outfielder Ejected From Triple-A Game After Shocking Outburst
One of the Seattle Mariners' most dynamic players will likely be out for longer than originally intended after an incident in a Triple-A game between the Mariners' affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and the Athletics' affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, on Sunday.
Seattle outfielder Victor Robles has been on a rehab assignment with Tacoma since Aug. 12. He's been on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture/dislocation he suffered making one of the best catches of the season on April 6.
In the the top of the third inning between the two teams on Sunday, Robles was hit with a pitch from Aviators pitcher Joey Estes.
Robles swung through the pitch, and it's unclear based on the footage whether the swing was an intentional decision by Robles, or a reaction to trying to get out of the way of the offering.
Regardless of the reason for the swing, Robles wasn't happy.
It was the fourth time through five games that Robles was hit by a pitch, and the second time this week that he was hit by Estes.
Robles' frustrations reached a boiling point after he was hit Sunday. Robles dropped his bat and walked behind the plate, and proceeded to pick up his bat and throw it at Estes. Robles yelled at Estes after he threw his bat and looked like he was about to charge the mound before teammates and umpires got in front of him.
Robles was immediately ejected after he threw his bat at Estes. After he went to the dugout, he threw sunflower seeds on the field.
After the game, Robles posted an apology on his Instagram (@vrobles16). He deleted the original statement and posted a longer one:
"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.
"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from.
"Getting hit (five) times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I'm not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you — my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.
"I'm committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I'm grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.
"Thank you."
Robles was 18 plate appearances deep into his rehab assignment. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said the goal is for Robles to receive 40-50 PAs on his assignment. But this recent development, and the likely suspension that will come from it, could interfere with that timeline.
Robles has scored two runs in five games on his rehab assignment and has hit two doubles with four RBIs. He's slashed .333/.444/.467 with a .911 OPS and has stolen two bases.
