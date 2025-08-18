Seattle Mariners Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 7-3 Loss to New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets spent most of Sunday making Little Leaguers' days and engaged with fans before determining the winner of a three-game series in the Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
The Mariners were unable to acclimate to the unfamiliar setting and dropped the Classic, and the series, in a 7-3 loss against the Mets.
It was Seattle's second-straight series loss. The club fell to 68-57 on the season, remained 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, and stayed tied with the Boston Red Sox for the top AL wild card spot.
"Obviously we didn't get the result that we wanted, but what a great event," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "I know our guys talked a lot about being able to visit with those guys and the players today. From beginning to end, I thought it was a great event and just grateful we were able to be a part of it."
New York sprinted in front in the bottom of the third. Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez hit an RBI double, second baseman Brett Baty hit an RBI single and third baseman Mark Vientos hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Alvarez.
Seattle designated hitter Jorge Polanco cut New York's lead to two runs with an RBI single in the top of the fourth. The Mets bolstered their lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Vientos hit a three-run homer to right field, and New York shortstop Francisco Lindor continued his solid series with an RBI double, which bolstered the Mets' lead to 7-1.
Lindor's double marked the end of a bad day for Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby.
Kirby finished his outing with four strikeouts, three walks and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits (one home run) in 4.2 innings pitched. It's tied for the second-most earned runs allowed by Kirby in his four-year career and snapped a streak of four consecutive quality starts.
"Missed lot of spots tonight," Kirby said in a postgame interview. "Heaters, curveballs, sliders, whatever. They're a good team, but I can tell you pretty much every single one that they hit was a mistake by me. ... You live and you learn. I left some up, some bad situations. Just got to forget about this one and keep going."
The last runs scored by the Mariners came via a two-run homer hit by catcher Cal Raleigh in the top of the seventh. It was his major league-leading 47th home run of the season.
Seattle had several opportunities to cut into New York's lead throughout the game, but was unable to capitalize. The Mariners left the bases loaded in the fourth inning and left two runners stranded in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively. Seattle finished the game 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.
"We did swing the bat," Wilson said. "And we did create some traffic and get some guys on, just weren't able to get that big blow and get the runs in."
The Mariners will try and end the road trip on a strong note in the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning at 3:45 p.m. PT on Monday. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle and Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia.
