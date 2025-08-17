Seattle Mariners Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Team at Little League Classic
The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets are set to conclude a three-game series in a rubber match at 4:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Game 3 will take place on the national stage as the Little League Classic game at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
The Little League Classic takes place in the middle of the international tournament, the Little League World Series, and the pregame festivities allows the major leaguers to interact with the kids competing in the LLWS.
Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena was one of those players that had a chance to interact with the kids at the event.
Arozarena took photos with Team Mexico, alongside teammate and Seattle closer Andres Munoz. The team did Arozarena's signature arms-crossed pose.
Arozarena also offered advice for the young players.
Over the course of Arozarena's career and journey to the major leagues, he's adopted Mexico as his home country. Arozarena had to defect from his native Cuba in 2015, and established residency in Mexico. He played in several Mexican leagues before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals as an international free agent on Aug. 1, 2016.
Arozarena became a Mexican citizen in 2022 and represented the country in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and is expected to be a part of the roster against in the 2026 WBC. In the 2023 tournament, Arozarena slashed .450/.607/.900 with a 1.507 OPS in six games. He scored eight runs and hit six doubles and a home run with nine RBIs.
This season with the Mariners, Arozarena has scored 72 runs in 122 games and has hit 24 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs with 58 RBIs. He's slashed .245/.344/.452 with a .796 OPS and has stolen 24 bases.
