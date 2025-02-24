Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Gets New Look to Match Teammates
The Seattle Mariners outfield trio of Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles has a chance to be one of the best in the American League in 2025.
Robles and Arozarena will play their first full seasons with the Mariners after joining the team in the middle of the season. Robles was signed on June 4 after he was cut by the Washington Nationals on June 1. Seattle brought over Randy Arozarena on July 26 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The three players received a vote of confidence at the end of last season from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto as the main outfield going forward.
It will be interesting to see how the three perform in their first full year together. But one thing that won't be in question is their camaraderie.
Arozarena reported to spring training with a new hairstyle consistenting of blonde hair. Several days later, Rodriguez dyed his hair blonde to match his teammate.
Robles made it a trifecta and shared a photo on social media of him and Rodriguez both sporting blonde hair.
The combination of Arozarena, Rodriguez and Robles is arguably the best outfield group the Mariners have had in years. Arozarena is a former American League Championship Series MVP and Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star. Robles, who was once a top five prospect in baseball, had a career resurgence in 2024 and earned a two-year, $9.75 extension with a $9 million option for a third year in 2027.
The three at their best could elevate an offense that was the biggest weakness for Seattle in 2024. Whatever the three do in 2025, they'll be doing it in style.
