Seattle Mariners 6-Run Inning Highlights Game Against Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners first two games of spring training weren't the cleanest, as is expected in the early days of big league camp.
In the opener against the San Diego Padres on Feb. 21, the Mariners lost 5-2. In a game the following day against the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle lost 11-10 on a walk-off throwing error.
On the third game of spring training against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 23, the Mariners had arguably their best single inning of baseball so far in spring.
The bottom of the second inning began with the Diamondbacks up 1-0. Randy Arozarena, who was batting cleanup, lined out quickly to give Arizona one out. Then Seattle showed off its bats.
The Mariners recorded hits in six consecutive at-bats and seven of the next eight. Tyler Locklear had a two-RBI double, Ryan Bliss got a score in with a double of his own, Ben Williamson added another run with a single, Julio Rodriguez scored Williamson with a sacrifice fly and Cal Raleigh doubled to give Seattle six runs for the inning.
When the second inning ended, Seattle went all the way through the order and led 6-1.
When the second inning concluded, seven of the Mariners nine starters in the lineup had a base hit.
It's encouraging for the present and future of the franchise that the combination of major league players and prospects put together a solid game.
And it will be interesting to see whether these group of players continue to perform well together throughout spring training, or if other players step up throughout big league camp.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INFIELDER DONOVAN SOLANO EXCITED TO REUNITE WITH INFIELD COACH: Mariners veteran Donovan Solano mentioned his excitement to work with Perry Hill; the two were together for three seasons with the Miami Marlins. CLICK HERE
LOGAN GILBERT TO START MARINERS SPRING TRAINING GAME AGAINST BREWERS: Gilbert will be the first of the Seattle Mariners starting rotation to take the mound in spring training on Feb. 24. CLICK HERE
MARINERS VETERAN DONOVAN SOLANO REPORTS TO SPRING TRAINING: One of Mariners newest additions arrived to big league camp for the first time Feb. 22 after dealing with Visa issues. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.