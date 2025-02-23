Seattle Mariners Infielder Donovan Solano Reuniting With Former Infield Coach
One of the Seattle Mariners biggest offseason addition reported to spring training on Feb. 22 after dealing with issues that kept him out of big league camp.
Donovan Solano arrived at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., late due to a delay in getting a work Visa approved. And the former Silver Slugger, who's entering his 14th season in the majors, looks ready to go.
Solano spoke to the media before the Mariners game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 23 and expressed his excitement in joining the team and being the veteran leader that president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said is important to the club.
Solano said he's excited to join the franchise and he's already connected with several players and coaches on Seattle's staff. Solano already has familiarity with two of the coaches he mentioned.
Solano and infield coach Perry Hill worked together from 2013-15 when both were on the Miami Marlins.
"Perry Hill, he was with me in Miami," Solano said. "Manny Acta, I know him from Dominican Winter ball. ... (Hill) is one of my best (coaches) ever. Yeah, I think he loves baseball like everybody here. I know all of the players, if he's (at) his house right now, everybody's going to miss him. And he knows. And I think he's here for him, for the players and for everybody. I'm happy (for) being a part with the same team as him again."
Solano is coming off a solid season with the San Diego Padres, who pushed the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to five games in a National League Divisional Series.
Solano hit .286 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 96 games last year.
Solano is expected to platoon with Luke Raley at first base, but will still practice at second and third to keep his skills up at those positions.
