Former Seattle Mariners Star and Team Leader Suffers Major Career Setback w/ New Team
The bad career news keeps coming for former Seattle Mariners ace pitcher Marco Gonzales, who has seen his season end for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Per Bob Pompeani on social media:
#Pirates placed left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales on the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Done for the year
This is yet another elbow issue for the 32-year-old Gonzales. He was already on the injured list for elbow problems earlier this year, which followed up his elbow issues from 2023 with the Mariners. He made only 10 starts with Seattle in 2023 because of the problems - and he pitched to an ERA of 5.22 to boot.
While nothing is officially out yet, it's fair to speculate if Gonzales needs another elbow procedure. Last August, he had season-ending surgery to address a nerve issue in his forearm. If he needs something more serious this time around, he could be looking at missing all of 2025.
Gonzales spent parts of seven years with the Mariners after being acquired by in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won 13 games for the M's in 2018 as the team pushed for a playoff berth and then became the ace in 2019 and 2020, winning 16 games in the 2019 season and going 7-2 in the COVID 2020 season. He won double-digit games in both 2021 and 2022 as well.
The Mariners traded him to the Atlanta Braves this past offseason. Atlanta turned around and shipped him to the Pirates in a separate move.
