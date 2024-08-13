Seattle Mariners Home Ballpark Featured on "The Bachelorette" on Monday Night
The Seattle Mariners were off on Monday night but there was still something to watch involving T-Mobile Park, apparently.
That's right, according to savvy internet users and reality TV watchers, this week's episode of 'The Bachelorette" involved a romantic date at T-Mobile Park.
Per @alexSSN on social media:
Damn, Jenn and Marcus got to have a dinner date right on home plate at T-Mobile Park in tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette. So the only thing we know for sure is that they didn’t score.
Alright, the joke is a little crass but it's a nice play on the M's inability to score runs. Hardy har-har.
According to some internet help ourselves, we've learned that Jenn is the Bachelorette this season and she's from Seattle. We don't know when this episode was taped but considering that Jenn is wearing a dress without sleeves, we have to presume it wasn't that long ago.
As for the Mariners themselves, they won't be back at T-Mobile Park for quite a while. The M's are beginning a nine-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers. They'll then go to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates and Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers before returning home on Aug 23.
So, if there are any more couples that want to have romantic dates in the next 10 days, the ballpark is open!
The Mariners will take on the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby will go against Tarik Skubal in a battle of aces.
