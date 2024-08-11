San Diego Padres Rookie Passes Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer on Historic List
San Diego Padres' rookie Jackson Merrill passed Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in some elite baseball history on Saturday by hitting yet another clutch home run.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs in a season - Rookie centre fielder 21 or younger:
30- Mike Trout (2012)
28- Julio Rodriguez (2022)
20- Willie Mays (1951)
19- Michael Harris II (2022)
17- @Padres Jackson Merrill (2024 via 1 in today's win vs MIA)
16- Ken Griffey Jr. (1989)
14- Rick Monday (1967)
Considering that Griffey Jr. is one of the best players in baseball history, that is something very impressive by the Padres rookie, who only converted to the outfield this season. He helped the team in a big way by moving to the outfield after the trades of Juan Soto and Trent Grisham this past offseason. The Padres are currently sitting in a playoff spot in the National League in part because of his stellar play.
As for Junior? He has one of the best resumes there is.
Griffey spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox. One of the most popular players to ever play the game, he hit 630 career home runs. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a former MVP.
He was a lifetime .284 hitter, who graced the covers of video games, magazines and starred in movies like "Little Big League."
Though he never made the World Series, he was a dominant playoff performer, hitting .290 in 18 career games in October. He had six home runs in those games. The 1995 Mariners run to the American League Championship Series is largely credited with saving baseball in the city.
