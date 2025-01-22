Seattle Mariners Outright Toolsy Utility Player to Minor Leagues
After being designated for assignment last week, the Seattle Mariners have outrighted utility player Samad Taylor to Triple-A.
While Taylor would surely like to be on a 40-man roster somewhere, this is a good piece of news for the Mariners, who can continue to have the toolsy player in their system. Taylor will get an invite to spring training, which opens up next month in Peoria, Ariz.
A 26-year-old speedster, Taylor broke in to the big leagues in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. He played 31 games for Kansas City that year, stealing eight bases and registering a .200 batting average. The Mariners brought him in for the 2024 season, and he played in just three games, going 2-for-5 at the plate. He can play in the infield and the outfield.
As it stands, the M's still need massive help in the infield, with holes to fill at second base and third base. If the organization does nothing on that front before spring training begins, Taylor could theoretically be in the mix at second base alongside Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore.
Top prospect Cole Young also has a chance to factor into the competition in spring training as well.
Pitchers and catcher's report to spring training on Feb. 12, meaning we are about three weeks away from seeing the M's on the field.
Seattle is coming off an 85-77 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive year.
Even despite all the needs, the M's have only signed one major league free agent this year: Donovan Solano.
