Seattle Mariners Pitcher Had Heartfelt Instagram Post About Rickey Henderson After Death
The death of former Seattle Mariners outfielder and Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson rocked the baseball world on Saturday. The 65-year-old legend was one of the best players to ever play the game, helping the Mariners get to the ALCS in 2000.
Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
Henderson spent only 92 games with the Mariners back in the 2000 season, but again, he helped them get to the ALCS, taking the Yankees to six games.
Though he spent time with Seattle, he's most known for his time with the Athletics, where he spent 14 years over four stints. He helped the A's win the World Series in 1989 and clearly made an impression on Mariners pitcher (and Bay Area native) Bryan Woo, who put up a subtle but appropriate post on Instagram.
It's unclear when that picture was taken, but Henderson was in Seattle for the final series of the season, when the A's played their last games as the "Oakland" Athletics. They'll be spending the next few years in Sacramento before moving to Las Vegas.
Woo wasn't the only Mariners-related person to post about Henderson, as Robinson Cano also took to Instagram.
