Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo Named "One of Most Likely to Be Traded" By Popular Show
The Seattle Mariners have said multiple times this offseason that trading away a starting pitcher is "Plan Z."
Both President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander have indicated that the team doesn't want to poach from a strength in order to bump up another part of the roster.
However, despite those comments, writers and opinionists continue to say that the M's need to deal an arm in order to find help for the offense.
The latest person to make that claim? Former major league catcher Erik Kratz, who is now part of the "Foul Territory TV" crew. He says that the M's could look to trade starting pitcher Bryan Woo in a deal for offensive help. He listed Woo as one of the "most likely to be traded" players this offseason.
You can hear his comments, and the subsequent discussion, below:
The 24-year-old Woo would certainly be desirable to other teams, just like he is to the Mariners. He's got an upper-90s fastball with movement, and hasn't even really full developed his breaking pitches yet, giving him even more room to grow. He is also under team control through the 2029 season.
In 22 starts this season, Woo went 9-3 for the M's with a 2.89 ERA. Injuries remain a concern for him, as he'd had multiple arm-related injured list stints in the last two years, but when he's healthy, he's electric.
In 121.1 innings this year, he struck out 101 batters.
If the M's don't want to trade a starting pitcher for offensive help, then they could perhaps look to sign low-budget players this offseason, or they could look to move prospects in a deal for established talent.
