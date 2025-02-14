Here's the First Look at Seattle Mariners All-Star Andres Munoz Throwing at Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners will have several different relievers in the bullpen in 2025 than they did in 2024. The Mariners traded for several relievers and signed others to minor league deals throughout the offseason.
There are multiple open spots in the bullpen that could come down to the final days of spring training. But there's no question about who Seattle's closer will be in 2025.
Mariners reliever Andres Munoz was one of the club's two pitchers named to the All-Star Game in 2024. The team's ace, Logan Gilbert, was the other one.
And The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish shared video of Munoz working at spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Munoz put up a career-best 2.12 ERA in 2024 across 60 appearances. He struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched and had a career-high 22 saves in 27 opportunities. He held opposing batters to a .153 batting average and had a 0.96 WHIP.
Munoz has one of the best three-pitch mixes on Seattle's pitching staff. His fastball touches triple digits. He has whiff rate of at least 45% and a put-away rate of at least 29% on both his slider and sinker, according to Baseball Savant.
Munoz is the crown jewel of the Mariners bullpen and will continue to be so in 2025. His role as the team's closer led to a lot of high-pressure situations given the offense's and relievers' overall struggles last year.
Matt Brash and Gregory Santos are expected to be healthy for most of the season. And if they return to the form they had before their respective injuries, and the rest of the bullpen improves, then Munoz will have a lot less weight on his shoulders in 2025.
