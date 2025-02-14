Seattle Mariners Insider Shares Video of Gregory Santos Throwing Bullpen
The Seattle Mariners bullpen will look slightly different in 2025 than it did in 2024.
The Mariners non-tendered right-handed relievers Austin Voth and JT Chargois and 2024 rookie Troy Taylor could miss part of the season with a lat strain. Seattle has many in-house options to fill the holes in the pitching staff. One of those options is a 2024 trade acquisition that struggled to stay healthy last season.
Gregory Santos joined the team via a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 3, 2024, and was expected to be one of the Mariners most prominent high-leverage relievers. The injury bug had different plans.
Santos began the year on the injured list with a right lat strain and didn't make his debut for Seattle until July 9 against the San Diego Padres. He made eight appearances for the Mariners before landing on the IL again on Aug. 1 with right biceps inflammation. That last injury kept him out for the rest of the season.
Santos reported to spring training on Feb. 12 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., with a clean bill of health. And The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish shared video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) of Santos looking healthy in a bullpen session.
Santos finished 2024 with a 4.91 ERA and struck out six batters in 7.1 innings pitched across his eight appearances.
Santos has one of the strongest arms in the Mariners bullpen with a fastball that touches triple digits
Seattle's relievers struggled at times to put away games in 2024. Having a healthy Santos pushing 100 miles an hour could help the bullpen close out more contests in 2025.
