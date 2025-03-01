Recent Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Trevor Gott Takes Big Step in Recovery
The Seattle Mariners added a familiar face to their bullpen when they signed right-handed reliever Trevor Gott to a minor league contract with a spring training invitation attached on Feb. 25.
Gott isn't new to the Mariners organization. But it will be several months before he'll get a chance to take the mound in a game.
Gott missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was with Seattle's American League West rivals, the Athletics.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, Gott is back up to 90 miles an hour on his fastball velocity in bullpen sessions.
Gott made 64 appearances in 2023 with the Mariners and the New York Mets. He had 30 outings for the Mariners and had a 4.03 ERA and struck out 32 batters in 29 innings pitched.
Gott's fastball had an average velocity of 93.3 miles an hour in 2023. He had an unusually high quantity of offerings. Including his fastball, Gott has a cutter, sinker, curveball and changeup, according to Baseball Savant.
Gott had a put-away rate of over 25% in 2023 with his cutter, fastball and curveball.
Seattle's bullpen is already expected to have a higher floor this year than it did in 2024. Several pitchers, including Matt Brash and Gregory Santos, are expected to rejoin the rest of the relievers to begin or early in the season.
Gott doesn't have the exemplary year on his resumé that Santos and Brash have. But, with three wipeout pitches, he can be a meaningful addition to the bullpen if he returns soon.
