Seattle Mariners Pitcher Sums Up Team in Perfect Way After Latest Tough Loss
After what is probably the toughest loss of the season on Monday night, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller summed up the current Seattle Mariners experience in a perfect way.
Per Jake Parr of @LookoutLanding on social media:
Bryce Miller: "I wish we could go out and play and just have fun. No one's having fun right now."
How could any one being have fun? The Mariners have lost six of their last seven games AND eight of their last nine series. They've seen a 10.0 game lead in the American League dissipate down to a tie with the Houston Astros and they've seen their playoff odds fall to under 50 percent, according to @JayHayKid of "Baseball is Dead."
Largest Changes in Postseason Odds since All-Star Break:
Royals: +26.8% (32.6—59.4)
Red Sox: -17.4% (51.8—34.4)
Mariners: -11.8% (56.9—45.1)
Scoring runs is a grind for this team and the injuries are now piling up. In addition to losing Julio Rodriguez to a mild ankle sprain over the weekend, the M's have lost JP Crawford to the injured list because of a broken pinky finger.
It's telling that these comments come from Miller, a second-year player, as those players don't typically speak up in the clubhouse. However, it's understandable why he's frustrated, as he had a 7.0 inning shutout start wasted by the bullpen on Monday night in the 3-1 loss.
The M's led 1-0 in the eighth inning but Ryne Stanek walked two batters before a run came to score on a sac fly. Trent Thornton got two outs in the ninth before walking two batters in a row and giving up a two-run single.
The Mariners will play the Angels again on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
