BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Make Major Roster Decision as Playoff Chase Heats Up
The Seattle Mariners made a shocking roster move on Saturday afternoon, announcing that they had reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the injured list.
In a corresponding move, the team designated utility player Dylan Moore for assignment.
Why it's shocking
First, Robles has been out since April 6 after breaking a bone in his shoulder. He could have missed the entire season with the injury, but makes it back with more than 30 games to go. Furthermore, the M's had said they wanted to get him 40-50 minor league at-bats before reinstating him, but he ends up getting just 29. He did hit a three-run homer for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and hit .310 in total.
Furthermore, after Robles was suspended for 10 games for throwing his bat at pitcher Joey Estes in Triple-A last weekend, it was unclear when the Mariners would bring him back. They are forced to play a man down in his suspension-related absence, and some insiders had thought they would wait until Sept. 1 in order to do that. The rosters expand Sept. 1, so the team would have been playing with a regular bench at that point.
Instead, they'll be forced to play a man down on the roster for multiple days until an extra man is added on Sept. 1.
Robles in the lineup on Saturday
Per reports, Robles is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night against the A's. His appeal is still ongoing, so he can play while that's happening. Once his appeal is resolved, he'll have to sit, and the Mariners will begin playing a man down.
So long, D-Mo
While Moore's tenure with the Mariners ends sadly, with him having just three hits since June, he should be remembered fondly for his time in Seattle. A utility Gold Glover in 2024, he is the longest-tenured Mariners player, alongside J.P. Crawford. Both players arrived in 2019.
He stole 32 bases last season and was part of the drought-breaking roster in 2022.
