George Kirby Continues to Produce Like No Other Pitcher in Last Three Years
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in 10 innings on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. In the win, M's starter George Kirby put together another solid effort on the mound. The righty went 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked none and struck out four.
Because the game ended up going to extra-innings, Kirby didn't end up getting the win. He now owns a 3.81 ERA and is starting to look like his All-Star self again.
The quality start, no walk effort is nothing new from Kirby. In fact, he leads all of baseball in those outings since his major league debut in 2022.
Per @MarinersPR:
Most quality starts with 0 walks in @MLB since 2022:
22 -- George Kirby-SEA
14 -- Logan Gilbert-SEA
14 -- Logan Webb-SF
14 -- Zac Gallen-ARI
A control specialist, Kirby now has 78 strikeouts against just seven walks in 80.1 innings this year. He helps lead the M's rotation alongside Luis Castillo, Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller. Seattle is up for the best rotation in all of baseball with those five, and they have Emerson Hancock, a well-regarded prospect, in Triple-A.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 37-30 and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Chicago White Sox for a four-game series which begins on Monday. Gilbert will take the ball for Seattle against Chicago, who enters with the worst record in all of baseball at 17-49.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
