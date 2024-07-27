Mariners Pitcher George Kirby Has Made Absolutely Insane Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners blasted the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. While most of the focus will be on the M's breakout offensive performance, the pitching of George Kirby should not be ignored, either.
Kirby went 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just six hits. He walked one and struck out seven in moving to 8-7 on the year with a 3.03 ERA. He's rattled off nine consecutive quality starts, showing a remarkable consistency, efficiency and durability. He pairs with Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo to make perhaps the best 1-2-3 punch in the entire major leagues.
Though Kirby has been excellent this year, he's actually been excellent since he made his debut in the 2022 season. Even before that great start on Friday, Kirby had made some absolutely insane baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Mariners' George Kirby has given up a combined 100 home runs (46) and walks (54) through 77 career MLB starts
That is 12 less than any of the other 1588 pitchers to debut in the modern era (since 1901) through 77 career starts.
Kirby's control is legendary. He leads baseball in both BB/9 percentage and K/BB ratio this season. He led baseball in both categories last year as well.
Through 130.2 innings this year, Kirby has walked just 14 hitters. He's walked now just 55 batters in 78 career starts.
If the Mariners are going to win the American League West for the first time since 2001 this year, they are going to need the pitching staff to continue to carry the load. Kirby certainly did his part on Friday and Bryan Woo will try to do his part on Saturday when the M's play the White Sox at 4:15 p.m. PT.
