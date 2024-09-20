Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert Re-Writes Team History Books as Season Rolls On

.@Mariners pitchers with 200+ SO in a season:



🔹Logan Gilbert (2024)

🔹Luis Castillo (2023)

🔹Robbie Ray (2022)

🔹James Paxton (2018)

🔹Félix Hernández (2009-14)

🔹Randy Johnson (1991-95, 97-98)

🔹Erik Hanson (1990)

🔹Mark Langston (1984, 86-88)

🔹Floyd Bannister (1982)