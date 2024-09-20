Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert Re-Writes Team History Books as Season Rolls On
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
With the win, the M's are 78-75 on the season. They have kept a flicker of playoff hopes alive as they remain 5.0 games back in the American League West with nine games to play. Furthermore, they are 2.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers in the wild card.
Seattle will play the Texas Rangers for a new series on Friday night before finishing up the last week of the regular season with the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.
The Twins will play the Red Sox, Orioles and Marlins while the Tigers play the Orioles, Rays and White Sox.
In the win on Thursday, M's pitcher Logan Gilbert continued his great season by earning the win on the mound. He's now 8-11 this season because of a lack of run support but has a stellar 3.24 ERA. He earned his first All-Star appearance this season and has re-written several aspects of the M's history books.
Per @MarinersPR on social media, he is the ninth different pitcher in team history to have 200 strikeouts in a season.
.@Mariners pitchers with 200+ SO in a season:
Logan Gilbert (2024)
Luis Castillo (2023)
Robbie Ray (2022)
James Paxton (2018)
Félix Hernández (2009-14)
Randy Johnson (1991-95, 97-98)
Erik Hanson (1990)
Mark Langston (1984, 86-88)
Floyd Bannister (1982)
Mariners PR also published the following after the game was over:
--With 9 strikeouts today, he has now had 6+ strikeouts in each of his last 9 starts (8/4-c), the longest such streak of his career and the 9th streak of 9+ games in franchise history…the only other pitchers to do so are Randy Johnson, Mark Langston and Félix Hernández.
--He is the 4th pitcher in franchise history with 40+ wins within a pitchers first 4 years with the franchise.
--698 strikeouts gives him the 2nd-most within a pitcher’s first 4 years with the franchise…105 more than Félix Hernández and 85 behind Mark Langston.
In 31 starts this year, Gilbert has tossed 197.0 innings, meaning he's almost assured to hit the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He is very likely to earn American League Cy Young votes at the end of this season.
He's now 40-29 for his career and is going to have another start next week against the Astros. If the M's are still in a playoff position, he could pitch again next weekend against the A's.
The Mariners and Rangers will begin on Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.
