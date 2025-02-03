Seattle Mariners Pitcher Luis Castillo Ranks Near Top of League in Impressive Category
The Seattle Mariners starting pitching rotation was the benchmark for health and consistency in 2024.
The staff was the only one that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. Logan Gilbert joined the 200-200 club (200 innings pitched, 200 strikeouts) for the first time in his career.
The ability to stay on the mound is something that will be hard to replicate in 2025. But it's something that a veteran Seattle pitcher has shown throughout his career.
The baseball account Brooksgate (@Brooks_Gate on "X") listed starting pitchers that have thrown 150 or more innings over the course of the last several years. And Mariners hurler Luis Castillo is one of only seven pitchers to hit that mark every season from 2018-2024 (with the exception of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season).
Other pitchers included in that category are Jose Berrios, Zack Wheeler, Kyle Gibson, Patrick Corbin, Charlie Morton and Aaron Nola.
Castillo's consistency dates back to his time with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League. Seattle traded for him on July 30, 2022 and signed him to a five-year, $108 million contract extension soon after.
Since the Mariners acquired Castillo, he's made the All-Star game once in 2023 and has posted a 3.43 ERA in 74 starts with 471 strikeouts across 437.2 innings pitched.
Castillo has been arguably the most dependable pitcher Seattle has had since the team made the deal for him. He had the No. 1 spot in the rotation in 2024.
Gilbert has taken over as the ace of the rotation, in perception if nothing else. But whether Castillo heads up the rotation or not, his continued consistency or health will be a big part in the staff's continued excellence in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RANDY AROZARENA SAW DIFFERENCE IN HITTING AT HOME AND ON THE ROAD IN 2024: Seattle Mariners 2024 trade acquisition, Randy Arozarena, was marginally worse at home compared to when he was playing away. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER TALKS PITCHING STAFF, URGENCY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS: Dan Wilson appeared on Wyman & Bob on Seattle Sports 710 and lauded the team's hurlers while emphasizing the focus on returning to the playoffs. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER GEORGE KIRBY HAS BEEN DOMINANT AGAINST RIVAL HITTER: According to a graphic shared on social media, George Kirby is yet to surrender a hit to one of the better hitters on the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.