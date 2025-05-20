Seattle Mariners' Pitchers Make Wild History Not Seen Since 1943 in Recent Run
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday night at 27-19 and in first place in the American League West. The M's have won four consecutive games, taking the first four games of a daunting road trip through San Diego, the White Sox and Houston.
The home run ball has certainly been prevalent in this four-game run, as J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Rowdy Tellez (2) and Cal Raleigh (2), have each hit homers, but the pitching staff has been excellent as well.
The Mariners started off the road trip with a 5-1 win over San Diego on Friday before winning 4-1 on Saturday. They won 6-1 on Sunday and then took the opener from the White Sox 5-1 on Monday.
According to Alex Mayer of the Mariners PR team, the M's pitching staff has accomplished something not seen in more than 70 years of baseball history.
The @Mariners pitching staff is the first to allow ≤1 run and ≤2 walks in 4 consecutive wins on a road trip since the 1943 St. Louis Cardinals from July 6-11. Both the 2025 M’s and 1943 Cardinals scored exactly 20 runs across those 4 games. #TheMayerGWS
Luis Castillo was the latest M's hurler to excel, as he threw seven scoreless innings on Monday. Collin Snider worked a scoreless eighth and Troy Taylor struggled in the ninth, allowing a run, before Andres Munoz got the final out for his 15th save.
The Mariners will be back in action against the White Sox on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT, though rain is in the forecast.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:
NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.