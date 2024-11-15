Seattle Mariners Pitching Coach Pete Woodworth Talks About Ace's Work Ethic
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is one of the biggest successes in the nine-year stint of the current front office.
Four of the five starting pitchers were all drafted and developed by the Mariners. The one that wasn't, Luis Castillo, was acquired by the team in 2022 and extended soon after. Three of the five hurlers have made an All-Star game with Seattle. The only two that haven't, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, wrapped up their second major league seasons in 2024.
Castillo entered 2024 in the No. 1 spot in the rotation. But by the time the year ended on Sept. 29, Logan Gilbert was the undisputed ace of the team.
Gilbert, who made his first All-Star Game in 2024, joined the 200-inning, 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his four-year career.
Gilbert boasts one of the most diverse pitching arsenal in Seattle's staff, including a fastball that touches over 100 miles an hour and a splitter that produced a whiff rate of 50.6%.
Couple Gilbert's arsenal with the fact that he has an extension of 7.6 feet (according to Baseball Savant), it's easy to see why the Stetson College product took the steps forward that he did in 2024.
Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth went on MLB Network Radio on Friday to talk about the work ethic that Gilbert puts in that helped led him to become the No. 1 on arguably the best rotation in baseball.
"(He is) the greatest preparer I've ever seen and probably will ever see. And it's not that the other guys just show up and tie their cleats and go out there. But this kid, and really ever since I've known him, he is turning over every stone. He is not leaving anything to chance. And not in a psychotic, routine — 'I have to do this so that I feel good,' or 'my confidence comes from checking everything off this checklist.' He really wants to be the greatest and is not leaving anything unchecked. His preparation, like I said is unmatchced. But one of the reasons why he's so successful is that he can be this mad scientist. He can have all the tools and the toys and all these different drills — when it's 7:05 and it's time to take the mound, he's one of the best I've ever seen at flipping the switch."
Gilbert finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA to go with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched. He started 33 games — the most on the team.
Gilbert was named a finalist for the MLB Players' Choice Most Outstanding Pitcher award in the offseason. Gilbert's posted a win-loss record of 9-12, but that's mostly due to the offense.
Seattle was one of the worst teams in the league when it came to giving its ace run support. The Mariners averaged just 2.99 runs a game with Gilbert on the hill.
Gilbert's recognition for Most Outstanding Pitcher and his All-Star selection shows that he's starting to get recognized in league circles.
And it wouldn't be insane to see him get a Cy Young vote or two before 2025 begins.
