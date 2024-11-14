MLB.com Lists Seattle Mariners a Destination For Top Free Agent Christian Walker
The Seattle Mariners have been biding their time in the infancy of the offseason. The organization is yet to make any "big" moves, but there's been several rumors connecting the team to players of all different kinds of experience and skill levels.
The Mariners have been linked to Korean Baseball Organization and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball free agents Hye-Seong Kim and Roki Sasaki, respectively. Seattle has also been mentioned as a potential destination for players like Pete Alonso, Yoan Moncada, Tanner Scott, Yandy Diaz and Justin Turner.
The Mariners have also been linked to a three-time Gold Glove winner throughout the offseason. And another publication continued to add more smoke to those rumors on Thursday.
MLB.com recently named Seattle as one of six possible suitors for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. The New York Yankees, Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants were the other five clubs listed.
Walker was extended a one year, $21.05 million qualifying offer by Arizona, leaving him free to negotiate a deal or return to the team he's spent eight seasons of his 10-year career with.
Walker recently won his third consecutive Gold Glove award. He's coming off a season where he hit .251 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. Walker has hit at least .246 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs in three consecutive seasons. He crossed the 30-homer mark in 2022 and 2023.
Walker would inject much-needed power to the Mariners lineup and the combination of him and Luke Raley as a first baseman/designated hitter combo would be an intriguing one.
The issue would be his cost. It's not clear how much Seattle has allocated to spend in free agency, but recent reports have indicated its between the $20-25 million range. Walker has a market value of three years, $66.165 million ($22.1 million AAV) according to Spotrac.
Walker would be an upgrade at the position, but his deal would use almost all of the Mariners' reported available offseason funds. It would also make him the highest paid position player on the team.
The Mariners also have needs at second and third base and might need to re-tool their bullpen with five relievers up for arbitration.
But if Seattle does end up allocating enough money to land Walker, it would be the crown jewel of the team's offseason.
