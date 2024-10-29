Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Takes Big Step After Serious Surgery
Most professional baseball players, coaches and executives will say how baseball is a year-round sport.
Even when teams teams miss out on the playoffs, like the Seattle Mariners did in 2024, there's really not a whole lot of "off-time" in the offseason.
Between fall leagues, fall camps and activities and spring training beginning in February, professional baseball extends itself to three-fourths of the year. At least.
And a lot of prospects take advantage of those fall activities. Especially players working their way back from injury.
Media member Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB on "X") share a video of one such Seattle player: right-handed pitching prospect Cole Phillips.
Phillips is working his way back from his second Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in February.
Phillips was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft by the Atlanta Braves out of high school. He underwent his first Tommy John surgery before the Braves drafted him.
The Mariners acquired Phillips from Atlanta in a trade on Dec. 3, 2023, that sent former sixth-overall draft pick Jarred Kelenic, starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Evan White to to the Braves.
Seattle also acquired reliever Jackson Kowar in the deal, another pitcher who underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring.
Phillips is yet to throw a pitch in a professional game, minor league or otherwise, in the 835 days since Atlanta drafted him.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on Phillips going into the 2022 draft:
"Phillips is under control to his balance point, and his long, loose takeback with good extension out in front produces life on his 95-98 mph fastball, generating run both up and down in the zone. Phillips throws a mid-80s slider that will flash plus when properly executed."
It will likely be at least another year before Phillips gets the chance to pitch in his first professional game. And the path to the big leagues will be a longer journey, especially with his injury history.
But many fans will likely be cheering Phillips as he tries to work his way back.
