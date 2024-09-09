Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff on Track to Make History Over Last 124 Years
The Seattle Mariners' pitching staff is on track to make some incredible history of the last 120-plus years.
Per @MarinersPR (from before the game on Sunday against the Cardinals):
that Seattle’s MLB-best .277 opponent on-base percentage is on track to be the 4th-best in a full season in Major League history (since 1901)?…Seattle pitchers have held opponents to a .277 OBP through 143 games this season, which would trail just the 1904 Boston Americans (.269 opponent OBP), 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers (.272) and 1904 Chicago White Sox (.275).
The Mariners did give up nine hits and three walks on Sunday, elevating those numbers slightly, but the pitching staff is still the best in baseball. The rotation of George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller gives the M's a chance to win almost every time out and even the questioned bullpen has been fairly consistent.
The issue for the Mariners this season has been the offense, but they've generally turned it around in the last five games, having scored 38 runs over the last five. They've gone 4-1 in that time to move to 73-71 on the season. With that mark, the M's are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are also just 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will be off on Monday but will take on the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
