Seattle Mariners Place Gold Glove Utility Player Dylan Moore on 10-Day Injured List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners early-season injury woes continued before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. One of the hottest hitters on the team, Dylan Moore, was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right hip inflammation. The move was listed as retroactive to April 26.
Outfielder Samad Taylor was selected from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Moore was in the middle of one of his best early-season starts in his seven-year career.
Before being placed on the injured list, Moore was hitting .286 (20-for-70) with 16 runs, a double, six home runs, nine RBIs and five steals in 23 games. His .903 OPS was second on the team behind Jorge Polanco (1.144). Moore was named the American League Player of The Week on April 21 and Polanco earned the honor a week later. They became the first Seattle duo to win the weekly award in back-to-back weeks since Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. on June 27 and July 4, 1998.
Moore's last game was the first of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He went 1-for-4 that game with a solo home run.
On the Mariners' nine-game road trip, which helped Moore earn his AL Player of The Week honor, he hit .314 (11-for-35) with nine runs, three home runs and six RBIs. Seattle won all three series.
Moore's speed and defense has benefited the Mariners, as it has throughout his career. His bat has been a welcome addition, as well. And it will be a big loss if Seattle loses the Gold Glove winner for an extended period of time.
