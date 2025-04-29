ANALYSIS: How Good Was Logan Evans in His Major League Debut?
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners most pro-ready pitching prospect, Logan Evans, made his first major league start in a 7-6 win against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Evans pitched five innings, struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits. He became the 14th pitcher in Mariners history (first since 2017) to earn a win in their major league debut.
Evans' debut was a solid first impression for Seattle fans getting their first look at the 2023 draft pick. But it also begs the question — How good was Evans exactly on Sunday?
The former Pittsburgh pitcher's statline was solid, especially for someone throwing for the first time in the big leagues, and going up against a scrappy and aggressive Marlins lineup. But it was the diversity of Evans' arsenal that stood out the most.
According to Baseball Savant, Evans threw a cutter (19 pitches), sweeper (16 pitches), sinker (16 pitches), changeup (13 pitches), four-seam fastball (seven pitches) and curveball (seven pitches). That's a balanced split pitch-to-pitch, which falls in line with the deliberate nature Evans has on the mound.
Evans explained in a media scrum Saturday that he has a specific plan of attack for hitters. His changeup, curveball and fastball were used mainly against lefties and his sinker and sweeper were used mainly against righties. His cutter was used relatively equally against hitters from both sides (11 pitches against left-handed batters, eight against right-handers).
Evans' first major league strikeout was with the curveball. He fanned his second with his fastball and put away his third with the changeup. He had a whiff rate of 20% with his curveball and 50% with his fastball. His changeup and fastball were his highest-graded offeerings. Both had a run value of one, according to Baseball Savant.
Evans' diverse arsenal and deliberate tendencies on the mound are a good sign for future starts. He will inevitably have an outing where that game plan doesn't work. But he has a number of different offerings he can fall back on when that situation comes to pass. And he has a Platinum Glove-winning catcher behind the dish in Cal Raleigh that will help him navigate those rougher starts.
His manager also had high praise for him recently.
"I think it's huge," Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "He knows a lot of these guys on the team. He knows a lot of the pitchers, especially. He's worked with them a lot. And just getting to see them again, getting to feel more comfortable — there are so many things as a player that are distracting you on your first time here, your debut. Anytime you can start eliminating some of the things that are a distraction — certainly being here and being around the guys and getting comfortable again really helps with that."
Evans will make more starts, but his ultimate future on the roster is unknown given that George Kirby is expected back from his own injury in 4-6 weeks.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS MAKE FRANCHISE HISTORY WITH SERIES WIN AGAINST MIAMI MARLINS: The Mariners won their sixth straight series overall, with four them being won after dropping the first game. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST MARLINS: The Mariners won their sixth consecutive series and fourth straight rubber match on Sunday by beating the Marlins 7-6 at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SURVIVE NEAR-RALLY IN 7-6 WIN AGAINST MARLINS: The Mariners won their sixth consecutive series, but not without a late-game push from the Marlins. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.