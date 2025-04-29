Seattle Mariners Insider Expects Team to Be 'Aggressive' at Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners have been hit with injuries in a big way through the first 28 games of the season. Entering Tuesday, starting outfielder Victor Robles, starting infielder Ryan Bliss and starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are all on the injured list with lengthy injuries. The injuries to the pitching staff in particular has led to one insider predicting the team to be aggressive at the trade deadline.
All those aforementioned players will be out for varying amounts of time with their respective injuries. The Mariners are doing well despite those key contributors out. Entering Tuesday, Seattle was 16-12 and had sole possession of first place in the American League West.
Seattle Times writer Adam Jude went on the Foul Territory podcast Monday and was asked about Seattle looking for help in the trade market with the injuries to the starting rotation.
"Certainly can't rule that out," Jude said. "With the Mariners, and the way they're constructed right now and the prospect system they have, they have one of the best and deepest farm systems in baseball right now. I fully expect them to be as active if not more active than any team come July. We were obviously eyeing a middle-of-the-order-type bat if one is available at that point. But, again, if George Kirby is not fully right at that point, if Logan Gilbert is still on the shelf, then yeah. They certainly have to look at some sort of proven starting pitching depth at the same time."
Jude went on to say that he expects the Mariners to give pitching prospect Logan Evans "a runway" in his first major league stint to see what he can do. He made his major league debut in a 7-6 win against the Miami Marlins. Evans threw five innings, struck out three, walked and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
If Seattle still has control of the division and Kirby is back in the fold at full form by the deadline, the organization might not feel the need to push for pitching depth. But it seems like the Mariners will be aggressive in finding new players come July.
