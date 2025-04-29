Seattle Mariners Lose Valuable Pitcher in Off-Day Roster Move
One of the biggest innings-eaters in the Seattle Mariners bullpen is officially with a new organization after the latest in a season full of roster moves for him Monday.
Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment by the Mariners on April 26 and was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seattle's bullpen is one of the most highly-taxed units in baseball this season. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners' relievers pitched 112.1 innings — fourth-most in the majors and second in the American League.
Lawrence was responsible for many of those long individual outings. He recently threw five innings for Seattle against the Miami Marlins on April 25. Lawrence got the nod in long relief because of an injury suffered by team ace Logan Gilbert, who exited after three innings with right forearm tightness.
Lawrence has a 3.60 ERA this season with four strikeouts in 10 innings pitched across four appearances.
The 37-year-old veteran has had two separate stints with the Mariners. He had 34 outings with Seattle from 2017-18. He returned to the team on Feb. 7, 2024, on a minor league deal. He didn't pitch in the majors last season and began this season with Triple-A Tacoma.
Lawrence has been designated for assignment three times this season. The first two times, he cleared waivers and was sent outright to Tacoma. Lawrence declined the assignment twice and elected free agency. Both times Lawrence elected free agency, the Mariners re-signed him to a minor league contract.
Lawrence was one of the most dependable depth pieces the Mariners had at their disposal in Triple-A and he was able to come through in several pinches this season.
Seattle won't have the veteran savvy on Lawrence to shore up depth when need-be. But the team will get a big boost in the bullpen soon when high-leverage reliever Matt Brash is activated off the injured list.
