Seattle Mariners Place Starting Outfielder Victor Robles on Injured List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be without one of their most dynamic players for at least the next week-and-a-half, possibly longer.
The Mariners placed starting right fielder and lead-off hitter Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder Monday. Seattle brought up outfielder Dominic Canzone from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Robles suffered the injury in the later stages of a 5-4 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Robles made a great play in right field on Patrick Bailey, but landed awkwardly on the right field foul net. He was in immediate pain and the medical staff checked on him before he was carted off the field.
Robles underwent initial imaging at San Francisco's medical room at Oracle Park. The Mariners are still waiting for MRI results to determine the severity and specifics of the injury, according to general manager Justin Hollander. But manager Dan Wilson said that Robles, who was in the clubhouse before a game against the Houston Astros on Monday, was in good spirits.
"We're gonna find out more about him," Wilson said Monday. "But excited to see him back today. ... He seems to be in good spirits. Obviously sore. But in good spirits. What he brings to our clubhouse is a lot of life. So really good to see him in there today."
Robles is hitting .273 this season (12-for-44) with three runs, three doubles, three RBIs and three steals. Julio Rodriguez will be Seattle's lead-off hitter Monday in Robles' stead.
The Mariners will miss Robles' speed on the bases and in the field for as long as he's out. And Seattle will have to get creative to find a way to compensate in his absence.
