Mariners Players Are Very Happy to See the Team Add Trade Deadline Reinforcements
The Seattle Mariners made two significant trades in the last two days, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday night and bringing in reliever Yimi Garcia on Friday afternoon.
For a Mariners team that had lost 20 of its last 29 games heading into Friday night, the infusion of energy and new blood appears to have made a difference.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times had some great nuggets from the clubhouse regarding the team's newly-found happiness.
“We’re going for it,” said Mariners reliever Trent Thornton, reacting to the Garcia news just minutes after the deal was finalized. “We’re here to win. We’re here to win the whole damn thing. It’s not just make the playoffs. This is gonna be a team that can take care of business.”
While the Mariners haven't looked like World Series contenders in weeks, it's nice to hear the team talking confidently and excitedly. We spoke recently on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast as well about the front office needing to send a message of belief to this clubhouse, and that's exactly what these moves appear to have done.
And those feelings of good faith translated to the field on Friday night as the Mariners pounded the lowly White Sox 10-0. They scored eight runs in the first inning, something they haven't done since 2003.
Unfortunately, the Houston Astros also won, so the Mariners remain 1.0 game back in the American League West race with 57 games to go. The M's are 54-51.
Seattle will take on the White Sox on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PT. Arozarena and Garcia are both expected to be in uniform.
