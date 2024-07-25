Mariners Podcast: Longtime M's Writer Nathan Bishop Joins the Show
The most recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast came out this past Tuesday and centered around the Mariners disappointing series loss to the Houston Astros.
However, the podcast also featured a chat with Mariners Insider Nathan Bishop, which is still very much applicable today in the wake of the M's recent sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
In the episode, Bishop talked about the experience of M's fandom, his thoughts on the current ownership and front regime, and much more.
It's poignant considering the M's are now 53-51 and 1.0 game back in the American League West race. They are also dealing with injuries and attrition all over the roster.
You can listen to the podcast episode below, and remember that you can subscribe to the podcast on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify: New episodes come out each Tuesday and Friday.
Coming up on Friday's episode, we'll talk about the current state of the Mariners as they get ready to go to Chicago for a weekend series with the White Sox. We'll also check in with Ben Ranieri of Sea Level and Teren Kowatsch of our Mariners on SI team.
The episode will be released at 6 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. PT. The Mariners and White Sox will play on Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT with George Kirby on the mound against Drew Thorpe. The M's took two of three from the White Sox when they played in Seattle earlier this year. This is the final meeting between the two teams this season.
