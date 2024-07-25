Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Makes History in Debut with San Francisco Giants
Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray dominated in his debut start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, tossing five no-hit innings as the Giants won 8-3.
With the effort, Ray made some Giants history according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Robbie Ray’s 5 IP is the longest no-hit bid by a Giants starter in his team debut in the expansion era (1961)
It’s the longest in a Giants debut since Juan Marichal in his MLB debut – 7 2/3 hitless on July 19, 1960, en route to a 1-hit shutout
h/t @EliasSports
For disgruntled Mariners fans who are furious about seeing the M's lose 20 of their last 29 games, that's just another gut punch.
Ray spent just two seasons in Seattle but missed nearly all of 2023 because of Tommy John surgery. He was injured in his first start last season and dealt to the Giants this past offseason in the deal that brought back outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani was then spun to the Twins in the deal that brought back Jorge Polanco.
As is usually the case, two things can be true at the same time. With the emergence of Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller, the M's had a surplus of starting pitching. They didn't necessarily need Ray, even though he's capable of these kind of performances.
However, with Ray's domination and the struggles of both Polanco and Haniger, it's a bad look for President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, who has come under fire for his handling of the roster.
Ray went 12-13 for the Mariners in his tenure.
