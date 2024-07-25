Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Makes History in Debut with San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray’s 5 IP is the longest no-hit bid by a Giants starter in his team debut in the expansion era (1961)



It’s the longest in a Giants debut since Juan Marichal in his MLB debut – 7 2/3 hitless on July 19, 1960, en route to a 1-hit shutout



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/Xp5kwa8Kdt