Mariners Podcast: Why Does Jorge Polanco Bear So Much Grief From Seattle Fans?
Seattle Mariners fans are generally known as a pretty nice, polite and docile group. However that has not been the case this season with regards to the treatment of new second baseman Jorge Polanco.
Polanco, who was acquired from the Minnesota Twins this past offseason in a trade, has received the full brunt of frustration from fans for his poor performance this year. A former All-Star, Polanco is hitting just .198 this season. Though he's got three hits in his last two games, he's still produced only 16 RBI and a 71 OPS+.
He's been injured as well, and has appeared lax to some, which hasn't helped to ingratiate him into a new fan base. That said, other Mariners have struggled this year, like Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford, so why don't they get grief from fans?
It's one of the many things that we answered during Episode 1 of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast. We sat down with @MarinerMuse for a portion of the show, talked about the team's offensive issues and much more.
New episodes come out each Tuesday and Friday and you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere where you get your podcasts.
You can also listen directly, below:
As for the Mariners themselves, they will be on the field again on Thursday night in Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo takes on rookie Jack Kochanowicz. It will be his major league debut.
