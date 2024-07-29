Seattle Mariners Post Thoughtful Messages on "X" After Trading Away Ty France
The Seattle Mariners officially traded away first baseman Ty France on Monday morning, sending him to the Cincinnati Reds for a minor league catcher and cash considerations. It officially ends France's tenure as a Mariner, which began after he was acquired in a trade during the COVID 2020 season.
Though France scuffled this year, prompting his being DFA'd, he was a very impactful Mariner. He made the All-Star Game in 2022 and helped the M's break the playoff drought that same year. He also set the franchise record for most hit by pitches in an M's career and was a fan favorite.
After the trade was finalized, the Mariners social media team put out a nice statement and a nice video on "X."
Thank you for everything, Ty! We appreciate the impact you’ve made on the diamond, in our clubhouse and, most importantly, on our fans and community.
Best of luck with the Reds!
And the video:
For the France puns. For the HBPs. For the laughs. For helping bring playoff baseball back to the PNW. For your love and commitment to Seattle.
Merci, Ty. Vive la France
With the Reds, France will get a chance to rebuild his value by playing in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in all of baseball. He's posted a .312 on-base percentage this season and has a .340 lifetime.
He's hit 69 career home runs.
The Mariners moved on from him to give prospect Tyler Locklear more regular playing time, though they could still look to acquire a first baseman at the trade deadline.