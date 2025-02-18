Seattle Mariners President Speaks About Future of Team's Television Broadcasts
Speaking Monday on 93.3 KJR, Seattle Mariners' President Kevin Martinez spoke about the future of the team's broadcasts.
Per Dave "Softy" Mahler on social media:
Martinez says "we're working really hard" on a streaming app. Says they're working on a streaming solution and there are a lot of layers to get it done. Also says "doubtful" that this will be the last year on ROOT
Mariners fans have become frustrated over the last few years as ROOT Sports has moved into a higher-tier of cable cost, causing some fans to pay more money to watch M's games, and others to lose the opportunity to watch the team.
Some teams have instituted a streaming solution for their organizations, essentially making their own digital channel online. The Cleveland Guardians, for instance, are charging $99.99 a season to watch the games through MLB.tv. There is still a television option for Guardians fans. By having the games online, there are no more local blackouts as well, making the team more accessible. Mariners fans want that too.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive year. The M's haven't been to the playoffs since 2022 and haven't advanced past the ALDS since 2001.
Heading into this year, the Mariners have, perhaps, the best starting rotation in baseball. The offense will be the biggest question. Seattle has brought in Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco, while also hoping that the addition of hitting coach Kevin Seitzer pays dividends.
