Shohei Ohtani Passes Seattle Mariners Legend with Historic Achievement
For those that have been living under a rock, Shohei Ohtani is good at baseball.
The two-time American League MVP, current Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter and likely 2024 National League MVP has broken or set so many records this season that it's hard to keep track of them all.
Chief among the 30 year-old's amazing feats this year was becoming the first player in MLB history to have 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.
Ohtani still has a chance to exceed that mark and become the first 55/55 player. He now has 54 home runs and 57 steals after a big game on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.
By chasing that mark, Ohtani accomplished another impressive feat in the process.
In the top of the second inning, shortly after hitting an RBI single that gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead over the Rockies, Ohtani stole second base.
That steal made Ohtani the record-holder for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player, passing Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.
Suzuki's influence on Ohtani has been long-documented.
During the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, Ohtani sought out Ichiro's locker room from when he played for Seattle (according to an article from the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell).
During a game between the Mariners and Ohtani's then-team the Los Angeles Angels on April 3, 2023, Ohtani ran out to the outfield and bowed to Suzuki, showing respect to the legend.
Ohtani, who's in his seventh year in the league and first with the Dodgers, is just entering his prime. And all the records he's accomplished this season have been without him pitching due to Tommy John surgery.
This recent record likely won't be the last Ohtani breaks before his career is done.
