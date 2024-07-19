Seattle Mariners Make Multiple Moves in the Farm System
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the second half of their season on Friday against the Houston Astros. Over the last week, the team sent two All-Stars to the Midsummer Classic (Logan Gilbert and Andres Munoz) and wrapped up the 2024 MLB Draft.
Before Seattle gets going on the second half of the season, it made a couple potentially key future moves in its farm system.
The Mariners promoted outfielder RJ Schreck from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas, catcher Connor Charping from Low-A Modesto to High-A Everett and sent catcher Jose Caguana from Arkansas to Low-A Modesto after he was promoted from rookie league just a week ago.
Schreck was a 2023 ninth-round draft pick, Charping was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and Caguana was a free agent signing in 2018 out of Venezuela.
All three players have had different success and experiences with Seattle's developmental system.
According to the Twitter account @MarinerMuse, Schreck is the fifth Mariners 2023 draft pick to be promoted up to Double-A. He was batting .261 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 78 games with Everett.
Charping spent the 2023 season with the Arizona Complex League Mariners but this season has quickly moved up the ranks. The Western Michigan alum has hit .285 with 24 RBIs and 14 multi-base hits in 44 games with Modesto this season.
Caguana is the biggest question mark of the promotions. He spent two seasons in 2019 and 2021 with the Dominican Summer League Mariners and 2023 in the Arizona Complex League. He was named the ACL player of the week in mid-June this season and was briefly promoted to Arkansas, where he went 1-for-3 in one game.
Caguana was technically demoted to Modesto but has looked like he's taken the significant steps Seattle has hoped for.
It's hard to predict where these three fit in the Mariners' future with the amount of top prospects in the team's farm system, and how many more prospects seem to be steadily progressing. But as of now, Seattle seems to be stacking more and more pieces for its future.
