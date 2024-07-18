Seattle Mariners Bring in Multiple Undrafted Players After MLB Draft
When the Seattle Mariners concluded the 2024 MLB Draft on Tuesday, the team was already at work, bringing in some players that didn't hear their name called during the 20-round event.
According to Baseball America, the Mariners have signed four undrafted free agents as of Thursday from a variety of different college levels:
Carter Dorighi, SS, Butler
Dorighi was one of two unanimous all-Big East selections this college season. He hit seven home runs and 16 doubles with 48 RBIs and batted .370. He also stole 16 bases. He set a program record in hits for the Bulldogs this season.
Connor Dykstra, C, George Mason
Dykstra hit six home runs and 12 doubles at a .283 clip with 31 RBIs at George Mason.
Dustin Crenshaw, 2B, Grand Canyon
Crenshaw was a pure contact hitter during his time at Grand Canyon. He hit .333 with 59 hits in 46 games and had 23 RBIs.
Trevor Long, RHP, Arizona
Long is another pitcher in which Seattle will bank on potential. Long was ranked the No. 1 outfielder in Arizona in the class of 2020, according to Perfect Game. He transitioned to a full-time pitcher with the Wildcats and had a 5.27 ERA in 12 appearances with Arizona this season.
The Mariners went with potential and took a lot of pitchers with great profiles and physical tools during the draft. Day 3 of the draft on Tuesday featured more four-year players than the two days before.
Out of the undrafted free agents, Long seems to match up with the pitchers Seattle drafted in the later rounds. He's similar to 11th-round pick Christian Little (LSU). Long and Little both have strong physical tools but struggled to put things together during their college days.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ON PACE TO SIGN MOST DRAFTEES: The Seattle Mariners' Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter said on Tuesday that the team is on pace to sign the majority of their 2024 draft picks. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CONTINUE TO BUILD: The Seattle Mariners took five pitchers, a catcher, a two-way players and an outfielder in rounds 3-through-10 of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN TOP DRAFT PICK: The Seattle Mariners and first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje agreed to a full-value contract on Tuesday, pending a physical. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady