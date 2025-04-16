Seattle Mariners Prospect Ben Williamson Made Incredible Recent Franchise History in Debut
The Seattle Mariners had a poor start to their nine-game road trip and blew an early lead en route to an 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
But it was a solid night for the Mariners first rookie call-up of 2025 — third baseman Ben Williamson.
Williamson made his major league debut on Tuesday. He batted eighth in the lineup and, in his first-ever big-league plate appearance, hit a 105.8 mph single. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a run.
Williamson was taken in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft and was a quick riser in Seattle's farm system. He rose through the ranks so quickly that he accomplished something just one other player has done in the last 12 years of franchise history.
Williamson played 150 minor league games before making his major league debut. According to a note from Mariners PR shared on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) by Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth, he's the first Seattle player to make his debut after playing 150 games or less in the minor leagues. The last player was catcher Mike Zunino in 2013. Zunino played 96 games in the minors before making his debut.
Williamson has garnered rave reviews for his glove at the hot corner. But he also showed decent patience and a solid approach at the plate in his first taste of big league action. Despite not getting on base after his single, Williamson had a seven-pitch at-bat in his second plate appearance that resulted in a strikeout and a five-pitch at-bat his third that ended with him lining out.
The plan right now for the Mariners seems to be to platoon at third base with Williamson facing left-handed pitchers and Miles Mastrobuoni facing right-handers. But if Williamson continues to display comfort and delivers on defense and at the plate, he might get more opportunities.
